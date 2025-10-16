San Diego Weather Forecast for October 16, 2025: Cold start to Thursday ahead weekend warm-up

Brrrr!

This morning is one where you might want to stay under the covers a little bit longer, because it is cold outside!

Thursday morning lows are about 5° to 15° below average.

We are waking up to 50s and even some upper 40s along our coastline this morning.

Inland spots are seeing 40s and 50s, with some mountain spots dipping into the 30s!

The clear skies overnight allowed those temperatures to drop, so you might still need that warm jacket as you head out the door this morning.

However, be prepared to lose it as we head toward this afternoon.

Our coastline is expected to reach highs in the low 70s and upper 60s.

Clear skies will dominate our inland spots today, causing us to reach highs in the upper 70s.

Mountains will see highs in the mid 60s with sunny conditions.

Our deserts will be in the low 80s- also on the sunny side.

As we get closer to the weekend, we will see temperatures gradually warm-up.

Expect to be closer to average, with 70s and 80s across the county Saturday and Sunday.

Another storm may bring light rain to the county next week, but the timing and totals remain uncertain.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 64-71°

Deserts: 79-83°

