San Diego warming trend brings sunny Mother’s Day beach weather and inland heat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is heading into a warm-up just in time for Mother’s Day, with sunny beach weather expected along the coast and much hotter temperatures developing inland through Monday.

After another gray start Sunday morning, low clouds and patchy fog along the coast are expected to clear by late morning, giving way to sunshine for beaches across San Diego County. The marine layer has become much shallower compared to recent days, allowing for warmer temperatures and more afternoon sun.

Beach communities are expected to stay comfortable Sunday before warming even more Monday. Inland valleys, mountains, and deserts will feel the biggest temperature jump, with highs running 10 to 20 degrees above normal by the start of the new week.

Forecasters say Monday will likely be the hottest day of the stretch. Desert communities, including Borrego Springs and areas near the San Gorgonio Pass, remain under an Extreme Heat Warning through Monday evening. Moderate to high heat risk is expected in inland communities, especially during the afternoon hours.

Along the coast, surf conditions remain relatively small but clean through the morning hours. Most beaches are seeing surf around 1 to 3 feet, with slightly larger sets possible at some exposed North County beaches. Winds are expected to become more onshore later in the day, leading to choppier surf conditions by the afternoon.Ocean water temperatures remain cool, generally in the low to mid-60s.

Beachgoers are also being reminded to check water quality advisories before entering the ocean near parts of the South Bay, including areas near Imperial Beach, where sewage-related contamination concerns continue at times.

The warming trend is expected to peak Monday before a gradual cooldown arrives by midweek. A developing low-pressure system approaching the West Coast is expected to deepen the marine layer again, bringing cooler temperatures and more extensive night and morning cloud cover Tuesday through Thursday.

Despite the cooldown, forecasters say dry weather is expected to continue across Southern California through the upcoming week.

Forecast high temperatures across San Diego County

Coast: 68 to 75 degrees

Inland valleys: 88 to 97 degrees

Mountains: 74 to 88 degrees

Deserts: 102 to 109 degrees