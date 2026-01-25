San Diego stays dry while 300,000 lose power in national winter storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Right now that intense winter storm is pounding the South and the Plains — reports of more than 300,000 people without power.

Here at home though, we are looking dry. Mostly cloudy skies will set the tone for the rest of the day. Weak to locally moderate northerly Santa Ana winds will set in through this morning and continue into Sunday morning, turning easterly for Sunday night into Monday. Weaker offshore flow will follow through at least Wednesday for gradual warming and dry conditions.

Confidence in the late week pattern is still uncertain with the potential for a low pressure system to bring some cooling and a return of onshore flow, or for high pressure and offshore flow maintaining warmer and dry weather.

Today Through Tomorrow:

As the upper level low exits the region, surface winds out of the north will switch around to more of an easterly direction by later in the day. Some of these gusts initially through Cajon Pass may occasionally reach Wind Advisory criteria, especially by later in the morning through the afternoon, where occasional gusts may approach 50 mph.

The downsloping winds will also allow for high temperatures to be slightly warmer from where they were yesterday, and this warming trend will continue into tomorrow as high pressure builds back in. These winds will gradually weaken going into tomorrow, as the surface pressure gradient loosens.

The weak offshore winds will also help to keep any development of the marine layer mostly confined over coastal waters, although some of this may creep onshore right along the coast by later in the afternoon as onshore winds become more predominant.

Overnight, there will be significant cooling under mostly clear skies, which will allow for some of the wind-sheltered valleys of the inland areas to become quite cold, with even some possible areas of frost for some of the higher mountain valleys, along with the possibility of patchy fog as well.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 68-70°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 68-70°

