San Diego stays cool for Father’s Day weekend before next week’s heat arrives

San Diego County will enjoy one more relatively cool weekend before temperatures begin climbing significantly next week.

The biggest concern through Father's Day weekend won't be the heat — it will be the ocean.

A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through Sunday evening as elevated surf, strong rip currents, and dangerous longshore currents continue along the coast. South-facing beaches can expect surf of 3 to 5 feet, with some sets reaching 6 feet.

Beachgoers are urged to use caution, especially near jetties, rocks, and piers, where strong currents can quickly pull swimmers into dangerous conditions.

Meanwhile, inland areas will continue to experience temperatures near or slightly below average through Sunday as weak low pressure and onshore flow remain in place across Southern California.

Marine layer clouds and patchy fog will be limited Saturday morning but are expected to become more widespread tonight into Sunday morning. Low clouds could spread up to 20 miles inland, reaching portions of the valleys before clearing late Sunday morning.

Gusty winds will also develop across the mountains and deserts both Saturday and Sunday afternoons and evenings. Westerly winds are expected to gust between 25 and 45 mph through mountain passes and adjacent desert communities. Localized blowing dust and reduced visibility may occur in the desert areas.

The weather pattern begins to change Monday.

High pressure building across the western United States will usher in a warming trend that continues through at least the middle of next week. Forecast models indicate Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the upcoming stretch.

Temperatures by midweek could run 5 to 12 degrees above average across much of Southern California. Moderate HeatRisk is expected for inland valleys, inland Orange County, and mountain communities, while portions of the deserts could experience Major HeatRisk.

Forecasters are also watching the possibility of increased moisture aloft by the middle of next week, which could slightly limit daytime heating while keeping overnight temperatures warmer than expected.

The marine layer is expected to become much shallower next week, meaning low clouds and fog will remain mostly confined to coastal communities while inland areas see more sunshine.

Looking ahead, forecast models suggest a weak trough could approach the West Coast late next week, bringing a slight cooling trend by Friday.

Forecast Highs

Coast: 68°–74°

Western Valleys: 74°–82°

Inland Valleys: 82°–88°

Mountains: 65°–78°

High Desert: 88°–96°

Low Desert: 102°–108°

