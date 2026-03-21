San Diego shatters records as historic March heat grips the region

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County just experienced a wave of heat more typical of mid-summer than early spring—breaking records and pushing temperatures to rare extremes for March.

A powerful ridge of high pressure settled over Southern California this week, acting like a lid on the atmosphere. This system compressed and heated the air, sending temperatures soaring well above seasonal norms.

RECORDS FALL ACROSS SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Several cities didn’t just break daily records—they reached all-time March highs:

Oceanside surged into the upper 90s

Escondido climbed into the low 100s

El Cajon also reached triple digits

These temperatures are highly unusual for March, when average highs typically sit in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Overall, much of the region experienced temperatures 20 to 30 degrees above normal, creating dangerous and uncomfortable conditions, especially for inland communities.

WHY IT FELT SO INTENSE

This wasn’t just about high temperatures—it was also about duration and overnight warmth.

Normally, cooler nights help provide relief after a hot day. But during this heat event, overnight temperatures stayed elevated, limiting recovery time for both people and infrastructure.

The lack of a marine layer—common along the coast—also played a role. With fewer clouds and less ocean influence, coastal areas heated up more than usual.

RELIEF IS ARRIVING—BUT HEAT LINGERS

The good news: the ridge of high pressure is beginning to weaken.

That means a gradual cooling trend is underway, with temperatures dropping several degrees over the next few days. The return of the marine layer will also bring back low clouds and patchy fog along the coast, helping moderate conditions.

However, even with this cooldown, temperatures are expected to remain 15 to 25 degrees above average into next week, especially inland.

Another warm-up is already on the horizon, with forecasters tracking a renewed push of heat by midweek.

THE BOTTOM LINE

While the most extreme heat is behind us, San Diego isn’t done with above-average temperatures just yet.

This week’s record-breaking heat serves as a reminder of how quickly conditions can shift—and how early in the season extreme heat can arrive.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 76-85°

Inland: 86-92°

Mountains: 77-89°

Deserts: 98-103°

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