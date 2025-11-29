San Diego officially exits drought status after recent storms bring significant rainfall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego is officially out of drought status because of three storm systems that brought a significant amount of rain over the past few weeks. Patchy fog is expected along the coasts, creeping inland tonight and dissipating by tomorrow, with visibility potentially impacted.

Coastal Areas Forecast

Including Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego:

Today: Patchy fog this morning with partly cloudy skies. Highs 63 to 67 degrees near the coast and 67 to 71 degrees inland with light winds.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening becoming cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 47 to 51 degrees with light winds.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning becoming mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65 degrees near the coast and 65 to 69 degrees inland with light winds.

The extended forecast shows mostly sunny conditions Monday with highs 65 to 69 degrees near the coast and 69 to 73 degrees inland. A slight chance of showers returns Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Valley Areas Forecast

Including Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, and Poway:

Today: Partly cloudy this morning becoming mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 degrees with light winds becoming west at 10 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 41 to 47 degrees in wind-sheltered areas and 45 to 49 degrees in warmer locations with light winds.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning becoming mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 degrees with light winds becoming southwest at 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday brings mostly sunny skies with highs 71 to 74 degrees in western valleys and 65 to 70 degrees near the foothills. Areas of east winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph are expected.

