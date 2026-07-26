San Diego heats up today before a brief cooldown, but hotter weather is on the way

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Another hot day is in store for San Diego County, with temperatures running well above average before a slight cooldown arrives early next week. While conditions ease for a few days, forecasters say the hottest weather of the summer could arrive by the end of the week.

A few light showers are possible early Sunday morning, mainly across the South Bay and southeastern San Diego County, as a pocket of tropical moisture moves through the region. Most neighborhoods will remain dry, and any clouds will clear by late morning, allowing temperatures to climb quickly through the afternoon.

Highs today will reach the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast, the mid-80s to mid-90s inland, the upper 80s to mid-90s in the mountains, and 108 to 115 degrees in the deserts. That's about 8 to 12 degrees above average for late July.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Monday evening for the coast, inland valleys, and mountains, while an Extreme Heat Warning continues for the deserts.

There is some relief on the way. Temperatures will gradually cool Sunday through Wednesday, dropping to around 5 degrees above normal by the middle of the week. Even with the cooldown, afternoons will still feel warmer than what is typical for this time of year.

The break won't last long.

High pressure is expected to strengthen again beginning Thursday, sending temperatures back upward. Forecast confidence is increasing that Friday and next weekend could bring the hottest weather San Diego has experienced so far this summer, with many inland communities reaching 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Beachgoers should also be prepared for rougher ocean conditions.

A long-period south swell will build through the first half of the week, bringing 3 to 5-foot surf Sunday, increasing to 4 to 6 feet with occasional sets up to 7 or 8 feet Monday and Tuesday, especially at south-facing beaches. A high risk of rip currents will continue through much of the week, and elevated high tides could lead to minor coastal flooding during the evening high tide cycle.

Sunday's Forecast Highs