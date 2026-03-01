San Diego County begins cooling after record heat as marine layer returns and winds increase

San Diego County is starting to cool down after record heat in parts of the region, but many inland areas will still see very warm temperatures today. High pressure that brought the heat is weakening, allowing cooler ocean air to move inland. Coastal communities will notice the biggest drop in temperatures, while inland valleys and deserts may still see near-record warmth.

A calm morning is expected across the region, with low clouds forming near Point Loma, North Island, and off the Carlsbad coast. Patchy fog is possible along the coastal slopes and in some inland valleys, and in a few spots it could become dense. The marine layer will thicken tonight into Monday morning, and there is a slight chance of light drizzle near coastal foothills.

Winds will also increase this afternoon and evening, especially in the mountains and deserts. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are likely in wind-prone areas, with stronger gusts possible in mountain passes and canyons.

Monday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures dropping closer to seasonal averages. Even with the cooldown, highs will still run a bit above normal for early March. Winds will remain breezy Monday afternoon before easing later in the evening.

Looking ahead, Tuesday through Saturday will be dry with a gradual warm-up midweek, followed by slight cooling again later in the week. Another weather system could arrive next weekend, and there is a small chance it could bring precipitation early next week, though confidence is still low.