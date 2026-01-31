Record-breaking heat continues Saturday with temperatures 10-20 degrees above average

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Saturday temperatures will stay way above average. It was a record warm day Friday with highs soaring 10 to 20 degrees above average! We set record highs in Escondido at 89 degrees and Vista at 84 degrees and tied the record high in Chula Vista at 83 degrees.

Lighter offshore winds continue through Saturday. It will also be dry with humidity levels dropping between 10 and 25%.

Saturday will be nearly as warm as Friday, but the daily records are higher Saturday, so not expecting to set as many, or maybe any records.

Expect 70s and 80s for most of the county and 60s in the mountains through the weekend.

Temperatures start to cool Sunday as the sea-breeze returns. Monday will be the coolest day of the next stretch, and even then highs will still be near to 10 degrees above average.

It's possible to see another round of Santa Ana winds mid to late next week.

As far as rain, there are hints that we may get rain mid-February, around the 10th, but that is so far out, confidence is low.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83°

Inland: 80-88°

Mountains: 58-74°

Deserts: 80-83°

