Record-breaking heat continues Saturday with Borrego Springs potentially hitting 96 degrees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Temperatures remain 15 to 25 degrees above normal on Saturday with several more record highs expected and potentially record warm minimum temperatures as well. I'm forecasting record highs on Saturday in Poway, El Cajon, La Mesa, Campo, Borrego Springs, Vista, Ramona and Alpine.

In fact, Borrego Springs tied their all-time warmest February temperature on Friday at 95 degrees, and it may surpass that on Saturday, warming to 96 degrees!

It will be breezy in the mountains and deserts this weekend with westerly winds of 15 to 35 mph.

While the heat peaks Friday, temperatures remain above normal through the weekend with highs still 10 to 25 degrees above average. This weekend you can expect mostly 70s along the coast, 80s and 90s inland, mostly 70s in the mountains and mostly 90s in the deserts.

A storm stalled over the Pacific will eventually push into California next week, ushering in a cooling trend. Next week, temperatures will drop back near average for the coast and valleys by Monday, while still 5 to 10 degrees above normal in the mountains and deserts. Next week we'll see 60s and 70s along the coast and in the valleys, 80s in the deserts, and 50s and 60s in the mountains.

Things warm slightly on Wednesday through Friday before a storm brings a major drop in temperatures by next weekend and a chance of rain. This storm is forecast to separate from the jet stream, which makes it more difficult to forecast. The track will determine whether we get any rain, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team, San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast, for updates.

Saturday's Highs: