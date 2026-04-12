Rain arrives in San Diego County: Spotty showers, wind and potential thunderstorms expected

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is seeing one of its more impactful weather days in recent weeks, as a cold front moves through the region bringing rain, gusty winds, and the chance for isolated thunderstorms.

Light, scattered showers began early this morning, but the main system is still on the way. The cold front is expected to push through Orange County around midday, reaching San Diego County by early to mid-afternoon. That’s when conditions will intensify.

There is enough instability in the atmosphere to produce periods of heavier rain and even an isolated thunderstorm embedded within the frontal band as it moves through.Winds will also ramp up throughout the day, especially in the mountains and desert passes, where gusts could reach 45 to 50 miles per hour. Drivers traveling through those areas should be prepared for sudden gusts and reduced visibility at times.

Temperatures will feel more like winter than spring, running 5 to 15 degrees below average across much of the county. Layers are recommended if you’re heading out.In the mountains, this system could bring significant impacts. Snow levels are expected to drop to around 5,000 feet by tonight, meaning communities at higher elevations — including areas near Julian and Big Bear — could see several inches of fresh snow by Sunday morning. Travelers heading to the mountains should check road and weather conditions before making the trip.

Showers will continue overnight into Monday morning before gradually tapering off by Monday afternoon.By the time this system moves out, rainfall totals could add up quickly. Coastal areas may see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain, inland areas around a half inch, and mountain slopes up to an inch and a half — with isolated areas potentially reaching up to two inches along south-facing slopes of the San Bernardino Mountains.

The good news: drier and warmer weather is expected to return by Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures climbing back to near seasonal averages.

Today’s Highs:

Coast: 64–68°

Inland: 66–72°

Mountains: 50–60°

Deserts: 72–82°