Perfect weather for game day with sunshine and comfortable temperatures

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — You could not ask for better weather for The Big Game. If you're heading to a friend's place or one of the many sports bars airing the game this afternoon, you're in luck. It's going to be a beautiful day — lots of sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and no weather worries getting in the way of kickoff.

Now, if your game day plans include the beach, here's what you need to know. Even though the High Surf Advisory has expired, waves are still running high, and rip currents are possible. So use caution if you're heading into the water. That said, conditions along the coast look great — plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, making it a really nice day to be out by the ocean.

Dry and warm today with weak offshore flow. Minor cooling Monday, then more significant cooling with chances of light precipitation and gusty southwest to west winds Tuesday through Thursday. Dry weather briefly returns on Friday before precipitation chances increase again late Saturday into Sunday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 74-79°

Inland: 77-85°

Mountains: 67-76°

Deserts: 79-84°

