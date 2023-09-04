Natay's Labor Day Forecast: Morning clouds with sunshine in the afternoon

A deep marine layer will remain in place into Monday morning. This could bring in some patchy drizzle to our coastal and inland areas. The marine layer will taper off by the afternoon hours bringing in some sunshine this Labor Day.

One the heels of a wind advisory over the weekend, San Diego County is still seeing some gusty winds in our mountains and deserts. Wind gusts up to 30mph in our mountains and 40mph in the desert communities.

Temperatures will continue to be below average for this Labor Day through Thursday. We can expect temperatures to warm up for next weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 74-79°

Inland: 78-83°

Mountains: 71-81°

Deserts: 93-96°