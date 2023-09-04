Watch Now
Natay's Labor Day Forecast: Morning clouds with sunshine in the afternoon

Natay Holmes brings you San Diego County's forecast for Monday, Sept. 4.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 11:04:16-04

A deep marine layer will remain in place into Monday morning. This could bring in some patchy drizzle to our coastal and inland areas. The marine layer will taper off by the afternoon hours bringing in some sunshine this Labor Day.

One the heels of a wind advisory over the weekend, San Diego County is still seeing some gusty winds in our mountains and deserts. Wind gusts up to 30mph in our mountains and 40mph in the desert communities.

Temperatures will continue to be below average for this Labor Day through Thursday. We can expect temperatures to warm up for next weekend.

Monday's Highs: 
Coast: 74-79°
Inland: 78-83°
Mountains: 71-81°
Deserts: 93-96°

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
