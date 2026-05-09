Mother’s Day weekend brings warming trend to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is in for a warm-up this Mother’s Day weekend, with temperatures climbing well above average inland while the coast holds onto a more typical spring pattern with morning clouds and mild afternoons.

Saturday morning started with patchy low clouds and cool temperatures around downtown San Diego and along the coast, but sunshine is expected to break through by the afternoon as the marine layer becomes shallower.

The biggest weather story this weekend will be the heat building inland.

Communities across the inland valleys, mountains, and deserts are expected to see temperatures rise steadily through Monday as a ridge of high pressure strengthens over Southern California. Some inland areas could end up running 10 to 20 degrees above average by the start of next week.

For those planning Mother’s Day weekend activities, conditions will vary significantly depending on where you’re headed.

In Inland North County, the Spring Arts and Crafts Fair at Bernardo Winery is expected to feel more like summer by the afternoon, with temperatures climbing well into the 80s under sunny skies. Visitors are encouraged to stay hydrated and dress for warm weather.

Along the coast, the Little Italy Mercato should stay comfortable through the morning with cool ocean air and lingering low clouds before gradual afternoon clearing.

Baseball fans heading to Petco Park for the Padres’ afternoon matchup against the Cardinals Saturday at 4:15 p.m. can expect pleasant conditions with temperatures near 70 degrees by first pitch — just slightly above average for this time of year.

The warming trend is expected to peak Monday before a gradual cooldown begins Tuesday into the middle of next week as the marine layer deepens and onshore flow returns.

Despite the cooler trend returning next week, dry weather is expected to continue across Southern California.

Forecast high temperatures this weekend