Morning fog gives way to another warm Sunday in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is waking up to patchy fog and low clouds near the coast and into parts of the inland valleys, with the thickest fog creating occasional visibility issues along the I-15 corridor from Mira Mesa north toward Fallbrook. The fog should clear back toward the coastline by mid to late morning, although some beach communities could hang onto clouds a little longer.

Even with a little cooling compared with the peak of the recent heat, temperatures remain well above normal for late March. The National Weather Service says highs will stay roughly 10 to 25 degrees above average through at least Friday as weak high pressure rebuilds over the region.

After the morning fog lifts, inland areas will warm quickly under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Coastal communities should top out in the 70s, inland valleys in the 80s, mountains in the upper 60s to upper 80s depending on elevation and county, and deserts from the upper 70s into the low 90s. Low clouds and patchy fog are expected to return again tonight and Monday morning.

Looking ahead, the warm pattern holds through the workweek before a weakening ridge and weak troughing next weekend finally bring some relief. There is also a slight chance of a mountain shower by Saturday afternoon, but otherwise the forecast stays dry.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77°

Inland: 83-88°

Mountains: 66-87°

Deserts: 77-93°