More heat headed to San Diego on Sunday, cooling trend to follow

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Major relief from a record-breaking month is headed towards San Diego, with a milder, cloud-covered week expected with chances of precipitation.

The heat San Diego has been experiencing has set 143 records total with more expected to be broken Sunday.

Starting Monday, a cooling trend is expected with a slight chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday, especially in the North County areas.

On Sunday, inland communities will have higher temps ranging from the mid 90s to 100 degrees in Borrego Springs, while the Coastline is expecting highs of 80 degrees.