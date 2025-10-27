Monday, October 27th Forecast: Comfortable start to the week with warm-up on the way

Good morning, San Diego! We are in for a warmer-than-usual October week. Monday will be the coolest day of the week, with most of the county highs expected to be in the 70s and lows dipping all the way down to the high 50s.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service is issuing a heat advisory for our inland communities. Temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s. The advisory will be in effect starting Tuesday at 11 AM and continuing through Wednesday at 7 PM.

Looking ahead to your Halloween forecast, it is expected to be a cool night with mostly clear skies. While you'll want to show off your costume or your child's costume, you want to make sure you have a sweatshirt or jacket to stay warm.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 68-72°

Inland: 76-81°

Mountains: 74-80°

Deserts: 84-88°

