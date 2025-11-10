Monday, November 10th Forecast: Hot start to the week with cool temps and rain on the way

Happy Monday! We have a beautiful start to the week ahead with some cities in the county hitting record highs. Ramona (92) and Palomar Mountain (77) are expected to set new records for daytime highs on Monday, while Borrego (90) could tie one.

Tuesday will be the start of a cooling trend that is sticking around for the rest of the week. Rain is expected on Thursday and Friday, with the highest chances being on Friday. There is a chance the rain could trickle into Saturday morning. Once the rain clears, you can expect a cool and dry weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 76-88°

Inland: 88-92°

Mountains: 68-84°

Deserts: 85-90°

