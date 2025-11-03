Monday Forecast, November 3rd: Partly cloudy start to the week with dry and warm conditions this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We are starting this week with very comfortable temperatures throughout most of the county. Monday morning, heavy fog is expected to stick around through much of the coast and inland areas through 9 AM.

The cloud coverage is going to stick around with partly cloudy conditions expected in all parts of the county.

Starting Tuesday, a cooling trend will be on the way with temperatures dropping about 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. This weekend, it's expected to warm up again with mostly sunny skies on the way.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-76°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 69-81°

Deserts: 85-91°

