May gray lingers with cooler weather on the way for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is starting the holiday weekend with another round of low clouds and fog, and that gray pattern is not going away anytime soon.

The marine layer filled in along the coast and valleys overnight, even pushing into parts of the Inland Empire. Clouds will slowly clear back toward the coast through late morning, but some beach communities may stay cloudy into the afternoon.

Temperatures this weekend will stay near to slightly below normal, but a bigger cool down arrives for Memorial Day. Highs Monday will run about 3 to 7 degrees below average west of the mountains, with beaches likely stuck in the upper 60s.

There is also a small chance for patchy morning drizzle Monday into midweek as the marine layer deepens.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, a stronger low-pressure system drops down the West Coast. That will bring cooler air, deeper morning clouds and gusty west winds for the mountains and deserts. Gusts could reach 35 to 45 mph, with isolated gusts over 55 mph below the passes Tuesday evening.

A few light showers are possible from the coast to the mountains midweek, but any rainfall looks very light at this point.

Wednesday looks like the coolest day of the stretch, with inland communities running about 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Temperatures will slowly rebound Thursday into Saturday, returning closer to average by next weekend.

Today’s forecast highs across San Diego County:

Beaches: 66–69°

Inland valleys: 72–76°

Mountains: 58–65°

Deserts: 90–96°