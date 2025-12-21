Low clouds and fog impact San Diego airport during busy holiday travel as winter storm approaches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Low clouds and widespread fog are impacting San Diego International Airport during a very busy holiday travel week. A winter storm also known as the pineapple express is expected to arrive Tuesday evening, with early forecasts predicting about 4 inches of rain in the mountains and 2 to 3 inches of rain closer to the metro.

Additional Weather Hazards:

Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall and a slight chance of thunderstorms Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with the potential for roadway flooding and localized flash flooding. Rapid rises in small streams and increased flow in main stem rivers expected. 27% chance of the San Diego River reaching minor flood stage.

Snow levels are forecast to remain above 8,000 feet through Christmas Day, increasing potential for rock and mudslides along mountain highways, and debris flows in and below burn scars.

Gusty southerly winds are expected across the area with 60 to 70% chance of wind gusts exceeding 35 mph along the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday. Make sure to secure outdoor objects. Tree damage is possible.

Additional chances of showers Friday through Sunday with lower snow levels, creating slick conditions on mountain highways.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

