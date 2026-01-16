January 16, 2025 Forecast: Warm Friday to start the warm weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Friday marks the start of a warm weekend. Most parts of the county will be in the 70s and 80s, while the mountain areas will stay cool in the 60s.

If you're heading to the San Diego Rodeo, gear up for a chilly night. By the 6 PM start, we'll be closer to our lows for the night, with temperatures dipping into the mid 50s to high 40s as we get into nighttime.

That warmer weather is going to carry us into the weekend with highs on Saturday and Sunday sticking in the 70s-80s for most areas. Temperatures are 5-15 degrees above average.

We're in for cool temperatures throughout our mornings and evenings. Most areas will wake up in the 40s each morning, with 30s for the coldest neighborhoods, while most coastal communities will see 50s. We'll see a 15+ degree difference in temperatures during the daytime compared to mornings and evenings.

A weak to moderate Santa Ana wind event will be around through the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, but winds are going to slow down some as some gusts in the mountain areas are still expected to reach up to 40 MPH. Big difference compared to the 60-70+ MPH winds we've seen over the last week.

Later into next week, we'll start a cooling trend, bringing temperatures back down closer to our averages.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland: 78-84°

Mountains: 56-75°

Deserts: 79-83°