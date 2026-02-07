High surf advisory in effect with 5-10 foot waves as warm weather continues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We're staying warm today, and there is a High Surf Advisory in effect through tomorrow morning. Waves are expected to run between 5 to 10 feet, so it'll be great for watching — but be careful if you're getting in the water. Rip currents are possible, so swim near a lifeguard and know your limits.

Temperatures will be around 67 degrees if you plan on going to the beach this afternoon, with a light breeze and comfortable conditions — just remember that surf is strong.

Taking a look at current temperatures around the county this morning, we're mostly in the mid to upper 60s near the coast, with lower 60s inland, and a few 50s in the mountains to start the day.

As we head into the afternoon, we're warming up nicely. Coastal areas climb into the low 70s, inland neighborhoods reach the mid to upper 70s, and even the deserts heat up into the low 80s.

Areas of low clouds have developed in the inland valleys with scattered high clouds continuing to move north over the region. Low cloud coverage will remain patchy through the morning. An upper level low currently centered around 250 miles southwest of San Diego will move south along the Baja coast today and Sunday and an east-west oriented upper level ridge axis moves overhead.

Surface pressure gradients trend offshore into Sunday, producing weak north to northeast winds near the passes and foothills tonight into Sunday morning. This will bring warmer, dry, and mostly sunny weather through the weekend. By Sunday highs will be in the low 80s in many of the valleys once again, and in general 10 to 15 degrees above normal across the region.

The upper level ridge weakens on Monday with weak onshore flow returning during the day, allowing for a few degrees of cooling. A more significant pattern change is expected the remainder of the week. Global ensembles are in generally good agreement with bringing a short wave trough across California Tuesday into Wednesday.

On the radar, you can see a storm system passing well to the south of us. That system will kick up some passing clouds today, but rain chances here at home remain very minimal. Skies clear out tomorrow, setting us up for another nice day — but more rain chances return next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-70°

Inland: 69-76°

Mountains: 63-72°

Deserts: 79-81°

