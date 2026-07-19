Heat eases early this week as dangerous surf and rip currents build along the coast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a hot weekend, San Diego County is settling into a stretch of more seasonable weather to start the week. While temperatures will remain warm inland, the bigger weather story will be along the coastline, where a strengthening south swell is expected to bring high surf and dangerous rip currents through at least Tuesday.

Night and morning low clouds will continue to blanket much of the coast before clearing by late morning each day. The marine layer may also reach portions of the western valleys at times, helping keep coastal communities cooler.

Inland neighborhoods will still see plenty of sunshine with highs climbing into the 80s and 90s, while the deserts remain hot with temperatures topping 100 degrees. Overall, temperatures will stay close to seasonal averages through Tuesday before gradually warming again during the second half of the week.

There is only a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower over the highest peaks of the San Bernardino Mountains through Tuesday, with thunderstorm chances remaining very low.

By Wednesday through the weekend, high pressure shifts, allowing temperatures to climb another few degrees across much of Southern California. Forecast highs could reach around five degrees above average by the end of the week.

Forecasters are also watching an increase in monsoonal moisture late this week. While confidence is still low, mountain communities could see a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms Friday into the weekend if enough moisture moves into the region.

At the beaches, conditions will become much more hazardous despite the sunny weather. A large south swell is building into the coastline, producing elevated to high surf and dangerous rip currents through at least Tuesday. South- and southwest-facing beaches, including Imperial Beach, South Mission Beach, Ocean Beach, and Blacks Beach, are expected to see the largest waves, with surf reaching 7 to 8 feet in some locations. Another south swell is forecast to arrive later this week, keeping the risk of dangerous surf and rip currents elevated into next weekend.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for San Diego and Orange County beaches from Sunday evening through Tuesday night.

Sunday's forecast highs