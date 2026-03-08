Gusty Santa Ana winds continue as warm temperatures arrive across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Southern California will continue to experience gusty Santa Ana winds and warmer temperatures today as a weather system develops off the coast of Baja California.

Strong offshore winds are expected to continue from the mountains to the coast through the day. Some wind-prone areas in the mountains and coastal foothills have already seen gusts as high as 67 miles per hour, with many other locations reporting gusts between 35 and 45 mph.

The winds are being driven by an area of low pressure that has settled southwest of the region, just off the coast of central Baja. Circulation around that system has also pushed some mid- and high-level clouds into San Diego County from the southeast.

Warmer Temperatures Today

Temperatures across the region will climb significantly compared to yesterday, especially west of the mountains, where the warming will be most noticeable.

Despite the warmer weather, the same low-pressure system will also bring a small chance of light showers later today through Monday afternoon, mainly in the mountains of San Diego County. Rainfall totals are expected to remain minimal, with less than one-tenth of an inch possible.

Cooler Weather Early Next Week

The system is expected to slowly move northeast Monday afternoon before eventually reaching the Texas Panhandle by Tuesday.

As it moves away, temperatures across Southern California will cool slightly Monday and Tuesday.

Highs are expected to range from:

60s to 70s west of the mountains

Lower 80s in the low deserts

The return of onshore flow could also bring back marine layer clouds and patchy fog to coastal areas and valleys Monday night into Tuesday morning, and again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Major Warm-Up Later This Week

A significant warm-up is expected later in the week as high pressure builds over the West Coast.

Temperatures will rise steadily starting Wednesday, with Thursday and Friday likely to be the hottest days.

Forecasters say inland valley temperatures could climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s, while desert communities may see upper 90s.

Those temperatures could run up to 20 degrees above seasonal averages.

By next weekend, temperatures should moderate somewhat west of the mountains as the ridge weakens and stronger onshore flow brings cooler marine air back to coastal communities and inland valleys.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 81-85°

Inland: 82-86°

Mountains: 58-72°

Deserts: 79-87°

