Gray, cooler weekend continues across San Diego County with gusty winds inland

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is waking up to another gray and cooler start as a deeper marine layer pushes low clouds well inland this weekend.

Low clouds are expected to stretch from the coast into the valleys and even onto some coastal mountain slopes. A few areas could also see patchy drizzle during the morning hours, especially near the foothills and west-facing slopes.

The bigger weather impact will be the wind. A system moving through the Desert Southwest is strengthening the onshore flow, bringing strong west to southwest winds to the mountains and deserts.

Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible through the passes and desert corridors, with isolated gusts up to 60 to 65 mph in the most wind-prone areas. That could lead to blowing dust, reduced visibility and difficult driving for high-profile vehicles.

Temperatures will stay cooler than average, especially inland, with some communities running close to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Low clouds return quickly tonight into Sunday morning, with another chance for patchy drizzle early Sunday.

By Monday, winds begin to relax and temperatures gradually warm through the middle of the week. By Thursday and Friday, a more typical May Gray pattern returns, with clouds lingering near the coast and temperatures settling closer to seasonal averages.

Sunday's Highs: