Gabe's forecast: Winter storm brings widespread rain, mountain snow, and 60+ mph winds through Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A winter storm will move into the area today into early Tuesday bringing widespread moderate to heavy rain, mountain snow, and gusty onshore winds. There is a 15 to 20% chance of thunderstorms tonight. Showers will continue on Tuesday with strengthening west winds along the mountain crests and desert slopes, which peak Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning with gusts in excess of 60 mph.

A second round of rain and lower elevation mountain snow is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday. Cool with decreasing chances for showers for Thursday and Friday. Drier and a little warmer for next weekend.

Short Term (Today Through Wednesday):

The first in a pair of Pacific storms will move into the area today with a second bringing another round of more widespread precipitation for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. High temperatures will cool 5 to 10 degrees today with additional lesser cooling for Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday high temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below average near the coast with the higher elevations of the mountains as much as 15 to 20 degrees below average.

Winds will strengthen this morning, then diminish late this evening and tonight. There will be a second round of winds for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. For the desert slopes of the mountains into the deserts, the second round of winds for late Tuesday into Wednesday is expected to be stronger with gusts to 60 to 70 mph.

Long Term (Thursday Through Sunday):

There will be decreasing chances for mostly lighter showers for Thursday into Friday. Chances for precipitation for next weekend are 10 to 15%. High temperatures will warm slightly for Thursday and Friday, then gradually warm for Saturday through Monday with Monday high temperatures a few to around 5 degrees above average.

High temperatures for next Monday will range from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid-70s for the valleys with the lower deserts around 80 degrees.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 58-61°

Inland: 54-62°

Mountains: 43-54°

Deserts: 59-67°

