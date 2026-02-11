Gabe's forecast: Storm system breaks up to mostly cloudy skies before heavier rainfall ahead

The storm system that brought rain Wednesday morning is breaking up making for mostly cloudy skies.

It's been a while since we've had rain, so the roads may be more slick than you anticipate.

A slight chance of isolated showers lingers into Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will mostly be light to moderate, with accumulations of 0.10 to 0.25 inches, locally up to half an inch from the coast to the mountains, with little to no measurable rain in the deserts.

Gusty southwest and westerly winds of 20 to 45 mph will affect the mountains and deserts through Wednesday. The coast and valleys may see gusts of 15 to 30 mph.

Surf will build again on Wednesday as the storm moves in, bringing waves of 4 to 6 feet and sets of 7 to 8 feet along with strong rip currents.

A second storm will pass south of San Diego Thursday into Friday which will keep clouds streaming across the county, but the chance of rain looks minimal.

Drier with sunshine returning Friday afternoon into Saturday, before a more impactful storm brings widespread heavy rain on Monday. Showers continue Tuesday with another storm bringing more rain for the end of next week.



Wednesday's Highs: Coast: 62-65° Inland: 58-64° Mountains: 46-60° Deserts: 70-73°



