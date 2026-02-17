Gabe's Forecast: Second wave of rain arrives along with heavy snow in the mountains

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A second wave of widespread rain and mountain snow arrives early Tuesday between 1 and 6 a.m. with occasional showers during the day. Another round of widespread rain and snow moves in early Wednesday between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., scattered showers during the day while Thursday will bring more rain during the day and showers tapering off Friday.

Impressive rainfall totals so far with the highest totals over an inch.

Most of the day Tuesday will be dry with occasional showers and increasing wind, with the strongest winds of the week expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wind Advisories are in effect across the county. The coast and valleys have a new advisory that goes back into effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues until 8 a.m. Wednesday for southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, gusts 30 to 45 mph, and isolated higher.

The Wind Advisories for the mountains and deserts continue through 1 a.m. Tuesday for southwesterly winds of 20 to 35 mph and gusts of 45 to 60 mph. A new Wind Advisory begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. Wednesday for southwesterly winds of 25 to 40 mph and gusts of 45 to 75 mph.

These winds, coupled with saturated ground from the rain, will bring the threat of downed trees and tree limbs and possible power outages. Pay attention to your surroundings and don't park your vehicle near trees that may fall.

Additional rainfall through Thursday will average between 1 and 2 inches from the coast to the mountains and between 0.25 and 0.75 inches in the deserts.

Localized flooding will remain a threat with each successive round of heavier rain. If you live in an area that has had floods in the past, you should get sandbags ready and lift any valuables off the ground.

Snow has already begun to fall in Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain, with moderate to heavy snowfall on each storm. Due to the early-morning timing, snow levels will be much lower on Tuesday and Wednesday, so even Julian may wake up to snow, with the best chance on Wednesday morning.

Snow levels will drop to around 4,500 feet by Tuesday morning and down to 4,000 feet by Wednesday morning, potentially even as low as 3,500 feet. Snow levels will hover between 4,500 and 5,000 feet Thursday into Friday.

The snow forecast has been quite variable, with some models showing 1 to 3 inches for areas like Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain, while others have up to a foot. I'm forecasting between 4,000 and 5,000 feet, which includes Julian, 1 to 3 inches of snow, while areas above 6,000 feet will see 4 to 10 inches of snow.

If headed to the mountains, be sure to bring chains and extra supplies.

There is a High Surf Advisory in effect until 10 p.m. Friday for waves of 6 to 10 feet, sets to 12 feet, dangerous rip currents and possible minor coastal flooding.

Things dry out just in time for the weekend and it will be warmer in the mid to upper 60s at the coast, mid-60s to low 70s inland, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

There are more chances of rain as we continue further into February, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team, San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast, for updates on this active storm track.

Tuesday's Highs: