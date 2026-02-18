Gabe's Forecast: One more round of wet weather brings heavy snow and possible thunderstorms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One more round of wet weather to go with heavy snow and possible thunderstorms. Last round brings rain — mostly Thursday afternoon and evening.

Rain will be heavy at times, leading to localized flooding and ponding on roadways during the morning commute, even after the worst of the rain has passed.

Impressive rainfall totals so far with most areas receiving 1 to 2 inches, locally over 3 inches. While Mt. Laguna has reported 3 inches of snow as of Tuesday morning.

Winds will be even stronger tonight into Wednesday morning with heavy snow in the mountains.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the coast and valleys from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday for southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, gusts 30 to 45 mph, and isolated higher.

A Wind Advisory continues in the deserts until 4 p.m. Wednesday for westerly winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of 50 to 65 mph.

These winds, coupled with saturated ground from the rain, pose a risk of downed trees and tree limbs and possible power outages. Pay attention to your surroundings and don't park your vehicle near trees that may fall.

Most of Wednesday will be dry, much like Tuesday. The last round of wet weather will bring rain, wind, and mountain snow during the day Thursday, with peak activity in the afternoon and evening. Showers taper off early Friday morning.

Additional rainfall through Thursday will average between 0.50 to 1.50 inches from the coast to the mountains and between 0.15 and 0.50 inches in the deserts.

Localized flooding will remain a threat with each successive round of heavier rain. If you live in an area that has experienced flooding in the past, you should prepare sandbags and lift any valuables off the ground.

Snow has already begun to fall in Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain, with moderate to heavy snowfall during each storm. Snow levels will hover between 4,000 and 5,000 feet through Friday morning, potentially even as low as 3,500 feet.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains until 10 p.m. Thursday. We may see a dusting as low as 3,500 feet, with 3 to 8 inches between 4,000 and 5,500 feet (including Julian, which would be on the low end), and 5 to 12 inches above 5,500 feet (including Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain).

If headed to the mountains, be sure to bring chains and extra supplies.

There is a High Surf Advisory in effect until 10 p.m. Friday for waves of 6 to 10 feet, sets to 12 feet, dangerous rip currents, and possible minor coastal flooding.

Things dry out just in time for the weekend and it will be warmer in the mid to upper 60s at the coast, mid-60s to low 70s inland, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

There are more chances of rain as we continue further into February, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team, San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast, for updates on this active storm track.

Wednesday's Highs: