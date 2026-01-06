Gabe's forecast: Mostly dry day allows recovery after six consecutive days of wet weather

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We're going to stay mostly dry today — this is the day we really get to reap the benefits from six consecutive days of wet weather.

The greenery will start to pop, the air is cleaner, and we get to dry out and clean up from the flooding.

Any chance of rain from here on out is only adding to our rain totals. Since October 1 when the water year resets we already have 7.80 inches of rain, which amounts to a 4.49 inch surplus. This time last year we only had 0.14 inches of rain.

So hopefully we continue to head in the opposite direction of a drought.

Finally moving on to the forecast — we're expecting fluctuating weather conditions this week. This weather system will bring periods of rain with chances for showers across the region through midweek. Chances of rain will last into tomorrow, and from there it becomes mostly cloudy. A high pressure ridge will bring Santa Ana winds and warm the region up again by next weekend.

Bottom line — keep the umbrella and the jacket handy, use extra caution on the roads and at the beach, and stay weather-aware as we work through this active stretch before drier weather returns late next week.