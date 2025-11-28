Gabe's forecast: Calm weather continues through weekend before cooling trend arrives

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a warm Thanksgiving, calm conditions are expected today and into the weekend before temperatures cool down due to a low pressure system coming in from the north.

Through Sunday, stronger onshore flow and a weak coastal eddy will bring gradual deepening of the marine layer with cooling spreading inland. Night and morning coastal low clouds and fog will increase in coverage and spread a little farther inland each night through the weekend.

Weak northerly flow on Monday will bring warming for the coast and valleys and cooling inland. A low pressure system moving southward along the West Coast will bring cooling for Wednesday and Thursday. If the track is far enough to the west, there would also be a chance of showers.

