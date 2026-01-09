Friday, January 9, 2026 Forecast: Cool and sunny Friday, wind advisory goes into effect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Happy Friday! We are experiencing cool temperatures here at the end of the workweek. Much of the county will be in the 60s, but our mountain areas will only reach into the low 50s.

Santa Ana winds are coming through Southern California, bringing high wind gusts. The National Weather Service is issuing a wind advisory starting Friday at 8 AM through Sunday at 1 PM. Our mountain areas could see wind gusts reach anywhere from 40-60 MPH. We have seen a lot of rain over the last few weeks. The high winds and wet soil can make it easier for trees to fall over. Be cautious when considering any property near trees.

The recent rain has helped mitigate critical fire danger throughout many parts of California, including here in San Diego. According to the Drought Monitor on CalMatters, for the first time in 25 years, California is drought-free!

We do have a warming trend on the way. Next week, much of the county is expected to reach the mid-70s to low-80s.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 60-68°

Mountains: 37-55°

Deserts: 60-63°