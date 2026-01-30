Friday, January 30th Forecast: Warm and sunny start to the weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fire up the grills! This weekend is going to be gorgeous with most of the county sitting in the high 70s to mid 80s. The mountain areas, however, will stay cooler in the 60s. With summer-like temperatures in January, San Diego is one of, if not the warmest, city in the country!

A few cities are expected to hit record temperatures today. We're forecasting record highs in Chula Vista (84), Escondido (86), and Vista (84), while we'll be really close to record highs in San Diego, El Cajon and Ramona.

These temperatures are going to stick with us through tomorrow, before a cool-down starts on Sunday. It won't last too long. By next Wednesday, temperatures could even be slightly warmer than today and tomorrow.

Even with this nice weather, we do have some weak Santa Ana winds, mainly in our mountain areas. Gusts expected to reach as high as 30-40 MPH through Saturday before the winds tail off on Sunday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 73-84°

Inland: 79-87°

Mountains: 60-74°

Deserts: 78-82°

