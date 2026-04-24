Friday, April 24th Forecast: A beautiful Friday, rain on the way this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's Friday, and it's going to be a nice one! We are forecasting mostly sunny skies throughout the entire county.

Temperatures will be comfortable along the coast and in inland areas, with highs in the low to mid 70s. The mountain areas are staying on the cooler side with highs only reaching the low 60s. The deserts are feeling like summer with its highs peaking in the high 80s.

This weekend, however, a shift in the weather is coming. Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with high winds in the mountains and desert areas. Starting Saturday night, scattered showers are expected to move in and persist through the night into Sunday morning. Winds are also expected to peak as high as 57 MPH in the desert areas.

Early next week, we'll have a break from the rain with partly cloudy skies before scattered showers come back on Wednesday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 60-72°

Deserts: 87-92°

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