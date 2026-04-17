Friday, April 17th Forecast: A beautiful Friday, slight warm-up for the weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We made it to Friday, and it's set to be a beautiful finish to the work week.

Friday, the coastal areas will hover in the high 60s to low 70s with mostly sunny skies. For our inland communities, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. The mountain areas are slightly cooler than most other parts of the county, with highs only in the low 60s. The deserts will be in the low 80s.

These conditions will continue through the weekend. We will see a slight warm-up on the way for the weekend. It's only by a few degrees, but it will bring temperatures up to the mid 70s for the coast and temperatures back in the 80s for our inland communities.

As I like to say, we're in for a classic San Diego forecast.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 69-73°

Inland: 75-79°

Mountains: 60-70°

Deserts: 79-84°

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