Extreme heat and muggy conditions persist through the San Diego Comic Con Weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you've noticed it feels a little tropical outside, you're not imagining it. We're dealing with another hot and humid weekend across San Diego County, and that combination is making it feel even warmer than the thermometer suggests.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the coast and inland valleys through 8 p.m. Monday, while an Extreme Heat Warning continues for our mountains and deserts.

Along the coast, temperatures will stay fairly comfortable, topping out in the mid-70s to mid-80s, but once you head inland, highs jump into the upper 80s and 90s, with a few spots flirting with 100 degrees.

The mountains will see widespread 90s, with lower elevations like Campo climbing to around 104 degrees, and the deserts are once again the hottest spots in the county, reaching 116 to 119 degrees this afternoon.

It's not just the daytime heat either. Overnight temperatures will stay unusually warm, so many neighborhoods won't get much of a chance to cool off. That can really add up after several days of hot weather.

We're also keeping an eye on monsoon moisture moving in from the east. That extra humidity sticks around through the weekend and could spark a few afternoon showers or even an isolated thunderstorm over the mountains, especially Sunday. While coverage will be limited, any storm that develops could produce brief heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and localized flooding.

If you're planning to head to the beach to cool off, be careful. A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through Sunday evening. Expect 5 to 7-foot surf, dangerous rip currents, and elevated high tides that could cause minor coastal flooding around beach parking lots, boardwalks, and other low-lying areas during high tide.

There is some relief on the horizon. As we head into next week, temperatures ease back a few degrees and humidity gradually comes down through about Wednesday. It won't be a dramatic cooldown, but it will take the edge off before another warming trend arrives late next week.

Saturday Highs

Coast: 76–86°

Inland: 87–98°

Mountains: 90–104°

Deserts: 116–119°

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