Cooler weather settles into San Diego County before another warm-up next weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After more than a week of warm and muggy conditions, San Diego County is finally getting some relief as cooler and drier weather settles into the region.

Morning temperatures are expected to fall below 70 degrees across the coastal basin for the first time in more than a week, while a deeper marine layer brings widespread clouds to the coast and valleys.

Low clouds have pushed as far as 20 miles inland in parts of San Diego County. Some inland valleys and foothills could also experience reduced visibility where the clouds intersect higher terrain.

Most of the cloud cover should begin clearing between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., although some clouds could linger near the beaches into the afternoon.

Temperatures Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with some inland communities running a degree or two cooler. Expect upper 70s near the beaches, 80s across coastal communities and low 90s farther inland.

The cooler pattern is being driven by a trough moving through the Pacific Northwest, which is helping push the recent ridge of high pressure away from Southern California.

That trough will continue influencing our weather through Monday, keeping temperatures closer to average.

Another area of cooler air is then expected to drop south along the West Coast around Wednesday and Thursday. That should prevent temperatures from climbing significantly during the middle of the week.

Onshore winds will also continue, allowing the marine layer to redevelop each night and morning along the coast and into portions of the western valleys.

Another warm-up possible next weekend

The bigger change could arrive by Friday and Saturday.

High pressure is expected to strengthen and expand westward toward Southern California, bringing another warming trend.

There is increasing confidence that temperatures could climb roughly 5 to 15 degrees above average by next weekend, particularly across inland communities.

How much warming reaches the immediate coastline will depend on the strength of the marine layer and exactly where the ridge of high pressure sets up.

Until then, San Diego County can expect a much more comfortable stretch of September weather, with cooler mornings, afternoon sunshine and temperatures generally remaining close to average.

Today's high temperatures

COAST: Upper 70s to mid-80s

INLAND VALLEYS: Upper 80s to low 90s

MOUNTAINS: 70s to 80s

DESERTS: 100s

