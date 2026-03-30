Cool and cloudy conditions with a slight chance of rain midweek

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is starting the week on a mild and slightly warm note, but a noticeable pattern change is on the way. After dealing with above-average temperatures and patchy morning clouds, cooler air, gusty winds, and even a slight chance of rain will move in by midweek.

Low clouds and patchy fog will continue to develop along the coast during the overnight and morning hours, but coverage will remain somewhat limited compared to previous days. Skies will gradually clear by late morning, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon.

Temperatures today will remain above average inland, though not as extreme as recent days. A stronger onshore flow will begin to develop, helping bring cooler conditions into the region as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday.

By midweek, expect a deeper marine layer, more widespread cloud cover, and breezy conditions — especially in the mountains and deserts where wind gusts could exceed 40 mph. There is also a slight chance of light showers late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, though rainfall totals look minimal for most areas.

Looking ahead, drier and warmer weather returns by the end of the week, with temperatures climbing once again into next weekend.

Monday’s Highs:

Coast: 68–72°

Inland: 78–85°

Mountains: 60–70°

Deserts: 95–102°