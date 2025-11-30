Calm and cool conditions continue with fog expected tonight

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Calm and cool conditions prevail today, though fog is expected to impact visibility later tonight. Temperatures are seasonable, with a slight chance of rain Wednesday into Thursday.

Coastal Areas Forecast

Today: Cloudy with patchy fog this morning becoming partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 68 degrees with light winds becoming west at 10 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows 47 to 51 degrees and light winds.

Monday: Partly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning becoming mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 69 degrees near the coast and 69 to 72 degrees inland with light winds becoming west at 10 mph in the afternoon.

The extended forecast shows mostly sunny conditions Tuesday with highs 65 to 68 degrees. Wednesday brings mostly cloudy skies in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon and highs 62 to 65 degrees. A chance of showers continues Wednesday night with lows 46 to 50 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs 64 to 67 degrees, followed by mostly sunny conditions Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Valley Areas Forecast

Including Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, and Poway:

Today: Partly cloudy with patchy fog this morning becoming mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 degrees with light winds becoming west at 10 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48 degrees with light winds becoming east at 10 mph overnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs 70 to 73 degrees in western valleys and 63 to 68 degrees near the foothills. Areas of east winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon with gusts to 30 mph.

Tuesday brings mostly sunny skies with highs 65 to 70 degrees. Wednesday shows mostly cloudy conditions in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be 62 to 66 degrees in western valleys and 56 to 61 degrees near the foothills.

