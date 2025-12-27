Atmospheric River breaks apart as San Diego heads into drier Saturday with cooler temperatures

Good news as San Diego begins the weekend — the remnants of an Atmospheric River are finally breaking apart and moving out of the area. The rain on Wednesday and Friday put a pretty good dent in San Diego's rain bucket.

Overall, San Diego will still see some lingering clouds early in the day, especially inland and along the coast, but the trend is drier. Any leftover showers should be light and spotty, and many neighborhoods stay rain-free by the afternoon. More rain is on the horizon just in time for New Year's Eve.

A High Surf Advisory is still in effect though that is expected to expire today. Health officials say it's probably a good idea to wait at least three days before going into the water — there can be bacteria in the water because of the watershed.

Winds will ease compared to today, temperatures stay on the cool side with highs mainly in the 50s and low 60s, and it should feel noticeably calmer outside.

If you're heading out this weekend, tomorrow we're gonna clear out completely and it's gonna look like we never even had a storm.

But don't put the umbrellas away just yet. Looking ahead, another system lines up by New Year's Eve, bringing the return of more widespread rain. I'll be tracking how strong that next round will be and how it could impact holiday travel and celebrations.

For now, enjoy the break — drier Saturday, before rain chances ramp back up as we close out the year.

