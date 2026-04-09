April 9th Forecast: Warmest day till mid next week, cooling trend starts tomorrow

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Happy Friday Eve! Thursday is gearing up to be a very nice day, with temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s for most of the county. The desert areas will be the hottest with highs in the 90s.

Tomorrow is the big day for the Artemis II splashdown off the coast of San Diego. The landing is planned for 5:07 PM. The good news is that the weather will be nice if you're planning to be on the coast. We may see some clouds, but it should not impact views greatly.

Moving into the weekend, the cooling trend begins. Temperatures are expected to dip down about 5-10+ degrees. Saturday night, we're forecasting rain trickling into the county with the highest chances on Sunday. There are slight chances for thunderstorms for the coast, inland valleys, and mountains in that window.

On Sunday, you can expect a washout for most outdoor plans. We are not expecting a great amount of rain — the highest totals coming in at just over a half inch. The rain could trickle into Monday morning, but it will clear out by the afternoon.

By mid-next week, most areas will be back in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 71-77°

Inland: 76-82°

Mountains: 64-77°

Deserts: 85-93°