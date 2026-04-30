April 30th Forecast: Above-average temperatures today, warm-up starts tomorrow

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Today is going to be a fairly nice day with above-average temperatures throughout the county, only by about 5 degrees. Some light sprinkles could appear because of a storm system from the Pacific; however, it won't be measurable.

Wind will build in the afternoon, mostly in the mountains and deserts, with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph.

Tomorrow and Saturday, a warm-up is on the way, with temperatures jumping to near 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Highs will be in the 70s for most parts of the county.

Sunday, a cool-down is on the way, with rain coming in early next week. Highs will swing the opposite direction, with temperatures dropping 5-10 degrees cooler than average.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-69°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 60-70°

Deserts: 88-92°

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