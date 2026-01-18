ABC10 Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: Staying warm on Sunday

Nooooo! Don't let the warm weather go away! Don't worry, before it slowly fades, Sunday is going to be a good one.

Temperatures will remain about 5-15 degrees above normal. That puts the coast in the low-to-upper 70s with the valleys in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Meantime, most of the mountains top out in the 60s with the deserts in the 70s.

We are not expecting any dense fog in the forecast, or gusty Santa Ana winds, like we've seen recently.

That fog could return Sunday night and be with us both Monday and Tuesday morning.

With those off-shore breezes out of the forecast, a new low pressure system will bring cooler temperatures this week, and a slight chance for showers by the end of it.

Daytime highs will dip by close to 10 degrees from this Sunday compared to next Saturday.

Still, even at their coolest, we'll be right at average.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 71-79°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 60-75°

Deserts: 73-78°

