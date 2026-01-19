ABC10 Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: Staying warm despite minor cool down

Temperatures will slowly start to dip this week, but even at their coolest, we will be right around average.

On MLK Day, we will be waking up in the low 40s to low 50s on the coast and for the inland valleys.

The coast could also see some patchy fog early on, but even if that happens, we can expect partly cloudy skies with sunny conditions everywhere else.

Our daytime highs will be around five degrees warmer than normal on the coast in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Inland neighborhoods will be even warmer in the mid-70s to low 80s.

The mountains will see the furthest departure from average, up to 15 degrees above average, hitting the upper 50s and 60s. The deserts will range in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Those temperatures will gradually decline as the week goes on as a low pressure system approaches Southern California.

That system has a slight chance of bringing showers toward the tail end of the work week, although it's not likely. At the very least, it will welcome some more humidity back into the region.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 67-75°

Inland: 75-80°

Mountains: 59-75°

Deserts: 74-79°

