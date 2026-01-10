ABC10 Pinpoint Weather with Gabe Salazar: Strong gusty winds today with a warming trend later this week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We're starting today with a windy and very dry weather pattern, and this is going to continue through at least tomorrow.

If you're headed to Monster Jam this weekend, it's gonna be a great time inside Snapdragon Stadium — temperatures will be mild in the late afternoon, though expect the wind to hit outside.

Look at the latest wind report we have. Sill Hill recorded a gust of 88 miles per hour, and Big Black Mountain clocked in at 81 mph. Winds today are expected to be even stronger.

Right now, we're seeing wind gusts between 35 and 55 miles per hour inland, with damaging gusts over 70 miles per hour in the mountains.

This is a dry wind event, so layer on the moisturizer and stay hydrated. Use extra caution in the mountains and foothills — the ground is still saturated from recent rain, and strong winds could topple trees.

Today stays sunny, dry, and we are warming up to the upper 70s inland with wind the main story.

Tomorrow, winds remain strong — gusting 35 to 55 miles per hour inland and more than 70 miles per hour in the mountains before slowly easing late in the day. So that alert is extended until tomorrow, but the strongest gusts are expected today.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through tomorrow. So if you spend any amount of time outside today, remember to stay hydrated, watch out for toppling trees and blowing debris. We are gonna be warming up to the 80s this week — that's gonna be putting us anywhere between 10 to 15 degrees above average.

