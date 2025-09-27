ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Mountain and desert flood watch

Today will be calm and cloudy on the coast. But the mountains and deserts have a flood watch, anticipating downpours this afternoon. We dry out around the county tomorrow.

Today’s highs will be on the cooler side. The coast will reach into the low 70s, with inland highs in the low to mid 70s.

The mountains will also see highs right around 70°, and the deserts will climb near 90°.

For most of the county, it will be calm and overcast. But for the mountains and deserts, showers are expected to develop this afternoon along with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

These storms can bring quick downpours and lead to flash flooding, especially in areas with burn scars from past wildfires.

The chance of rain goes down tonight, but remains through almost midnight.

By tomorrow, we dry out. The beginning of October will bring sunnier and warmer conditions.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 74-79°

Mountains: 64-76°

Deserts: 82-88°

