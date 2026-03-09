ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: Much cooler weather Monday with chances for showers

So you know that amazingly hot weekend with record-setting temperatures we've had? Yeah, that'll be long gone by the time Monday rolls around, bringing with it some chances for showers.

As far as records go for Sunday, San Diego (89) and Chula Vista (91) made it into the history books.

By Monday, those daytime highs will fall off by 20+ degrees in those areas and other spots along the coast. The cool down in the valleys, mountains and deserts will still exist but won't be as significant.

Chances for showers are in the forecast for Monday, and the could come as early as the 3 a.m. in the overnight hours for select mountain communities.

Those chances increase in the late afternoon, first for the deserts and mountains, and then potentially spreading to the valleys.

The coast has a slight chances for precipitation but we are not forecasting much, if any, rain.

Whatever rain does fall across the county will be minimal — less than .05" for most communities.

It won't take long for temperatures to rebound. By Thursday, we are looking to set more records across the board, a trend that could stick around into Sunday.

By Thursday, the valleys will be in the 90s with the deserts closing in on triple digits just one day later.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 69-76°

Mountains: 53-66°

Deserts: 71-77°

