ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Forecast July 20, 2023: Heat isn't letting up

It’s another hot day in San Diego. The heat arrived more than a week ago and is expected to continue into the weekend.

You’ll find some relief from the hot temperatures along our coastline where temperatures will be in the mid to high 70s. The patchy fog you’re seeing on your morning commute should clear by lunchtime.

Inland we’re still under a heat advisory. Highs will be in the 90s.

Stay hydrated and safe.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 76-89°

Inland: 88-102°

Mountains: 94-104°

Deserts: 115-120°

