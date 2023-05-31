ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Tues. May 30, 2023: May gray, then warming later this week

May will end on a gray note with overcast skies for the coast and valleys, cool temperatures and gusty winds in the mountains and deserts.

Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees below average through Wednesday.

A trough of low pressure is leading to the cool and cloudy weather bringing patchy drizzle at times and light measurable rain overnight tonight into tomorrow morning as the low associated with the trough passes through. Any rainfall totals will be light from a few hundredths to a quarter of an inch from the coast to the mountains.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening with westerly gusts of 25 to 60 mph. The strongest wind gusts will be in the deserts.

Thursday, some inland areas will see partial clearing with better clearing Friday into the weekend and warmer temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees away from the coast. The marine layer influence will lead to little change in the temperatures for the coast but even coastal areas should see more sunshine this weekend.

Another trough develops next week which will bring another round of cloudy skies and cool temperatures.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 62-66°

Mountains: 55-61°

Deserts: 78-87°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter/Facebook/Instagram@MelissaMecija.